Pies in Woburn

Woburn restaurants
Woburn restaurants that serve pies

Sam Walker's American Tavern

1 Rainin Road, Woburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN NOT IN A POT PIE$24.00
stapler chicken breast | garlic whipped potato | toasted heirloom carrots | potpie gravy w/ peas, celery & onion | puff pastry croutons
More about Sam Walker's American Tavern
Green's Grille & Pub at Woburn Country Club

5 Country Club Road, Woburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Entree Special-Green’s Grille & Pub Style Shepherds Pie$21.99
Green’s Grille & Pub Style Shepherds Pie - Served with Ground Sirloin, Mashed Potato, Corm and sweet onions and Gravy.
More about Green's Grille & Pub at Woburn Country Club

