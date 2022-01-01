Quesadillas in Woburn
Woburn restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Dog House Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Dog House Bar & Grill
434 Main St, Woburn
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$15.00
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Pepper, onion, and cheese
Choice of chicken, buffalo chicken, cheese, or steak
More about Sam Walker's American Tavern
Sam Walker's American Tavern
1 Rainin Road, Woburn
|BURNT ENDS QUESADILLA
|$16.00
beef brisket | roasted corn | pickled red onion | pepper jack & cotija cheeses | guacamole | pico de gallo | avocado-lime crema