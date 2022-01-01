Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Woburn

Woburn restaurants
Woburn restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Dog House Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dog House Bar & Grill

434 Main St, Woburn

Avg 4.4 (260 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$15.00
Quesadilla$11.00
Pepper, onion, and cheese
Choice of chicken, buffalo chicken, cheese, or steak
More about The Dog House Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Sam Walker's American Tavern

1 Rainin Road, Woburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BURNT ENDS QUESADILLA$16.00
beef brisket | roasted corn | pickled red onion | pepper jack & cotija cheeses | guacamole | pico de gallo | avocado-lime crema
More about Sam Walker's American Tavern
GARDEN QUESADILLA image

 

NexDine

10 Presidential Way, Woburn

No reviews yet
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
More about NexDine

