Scallops in Woburn

Woburn restaurants
Woburn restaurants that serve scallops

The Dog House Bar & Grill image

 

The Dog House Bar & Grill

434 Main St, Woburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Haddock$16.00
Cracker crusted haddock, choice of two sides
Fried Pickles$8.80
Served with chipotle aioli
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.90
Served with marinara sauce
More about The Dog House Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Green's Grille & Pub at Woburn Country Club

5 Country Club Road, Woburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta Special - Blackened Jumbo Sea Scallops$27.99
Blackened Jumbo Sea Scallops - With Fettucini Alfredo Served with garlic bread
Pan Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops Florentine$28.99
Pan Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops Florentine - Served with Risotto and a Creamy Vermouth Gorgonzola Sauce.
More about Green's Grille & Pub at Woburn Country Club

