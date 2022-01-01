Go
Wok Star Chinese

Be a STAR and WOK this way!

8041 Walnut Hill Lane

Popular Items

Wok Star Combo Lo Mein$16.00
Egg noodles, chicken, beef, shrimp, egg, Taiwanese cabbage, scallion, onion, carrot, brown sauce
General Tso's Chicken$16.00
Lightly battered chicken breast, dry red chili, sweet savory spicy General Tso's sauce
Sesame Chicken$16.00
Lightly battered chicken breast, sesame seeds, sweet and savory honey sesame sauce
Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
Chicken breast, egg, peas, carrot, scallion
Beef Egg Rolls$6.00
Beef, cabbage, carrot, garlic
Orange Chicken$16.00
Lightly battered chicken breast, house-made orange peels, dry chili, orange sauce
Xiao Long Bao$12.00
Famous Soup Dumplings. Pork, ginger, scallion
Vegetable Spring Rolls$4.00
Cabbage, green beans, carrot, mushroom, onion, tofu bean curd
Crab & Cheese Rangoons$9.00
Crab sticks, cream cheese, scallion, wonton wrappers
Veggie Lo Mein$12.00
Egg noodles, snow peas, carrot, broccoli, eggs, Taiwanese cabbage, scallion
Location

8041 Walnut Hill Lane

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
