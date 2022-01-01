Go
Toast

Wok in the Clouds

Come in and enjoy!

127 east 28th st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pad Sea Ew
Wide rice noodles, carrots, Chinese broccoli, your choice of vegetable, chicken or shrimp
Pad Thai
Flat rice noodles, vegetables, tofu, bean sprouts, and ground peanut, your choice of vegetable, chicken, or shrimp
See full menu

Location

127 east 28th st

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brother Jimmy's BBQ

No reviews yet

Brother Jimmy’s has celebrated over 25 years of legendary North Carolina, slow-smokin’ barbeque. As suggested by the restaurant’s slogan – “Put Some South in Yo’ Mouth” - Brother Jimmy’s mission was, and still is, to bring “down-home” cooking, hospitality and merriment to the heart of the Northeast.

Haldi

No reviews yet

Haldi

Sunflower Gramercy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Gold Bear

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston