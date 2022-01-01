Go
Wokworks ShopRite Roxborough

Wokworks is fresh, healthy, wok food based in Philadelphia. We specialize in custom southeast Asian rice, veggie, and noodle bowls operating both ghost kitchens and a fleet of food carts and trucks throughout the city and beyond. Wokworks offers a healthier alternative to standard "Takeout Chinese Food." The ancient wok cooking method fash sears ingredients and produces a unique smokey flavor while locking in nutrients and removing the need for excess oils or additives. Everything on the menu is fresh, made with clean ingredients, and 100% halal.

6901 Ridge ave

Popular Items

General Tso’s Stir Fry$13.00
halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, jasmine rice, and sweet & spicy sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -1/10 spicy-
Honey Garlic Shrimp$15.00
wild-caught shrimp, white jasmine rice, mixed market vegetables wok-seared in our house honey garlic sauce -3/10 spicy-
Drunken Noodles$15.00
halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wild-caught shrimp, wok-seared market vegetables, thick rice noodle, and chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and housemade crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-
White Jasmine Rice$3.00
white jasmine rice
Wok-Seared Broccoli$4.00
broccoli wok-seared in our house chili garlic sauce
Spicy Orange Chicken$13.00
halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, and spicy orange sauce -7/10 spicy-
Build Your Own Bowl$11.00
create your personalized wok bowl
Crispy Spring Rolls$6.00
crispy vegetable spring rolls with tangy orange dipping sauce
Szechuan Brussels Sprouts$6.50
crispy brussels sprouts wok-seared in our house szechuan chili oil
Tangy Orange Tofu$12.00
tofu, white jasmine rice, mixed market vegetables wok-seared in our house sweet tangy orange sauce -0/10 spicy-
Location

6901 Ridge ave

philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
