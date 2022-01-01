Go
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

5467 Sheridan Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dinner Combo General Tso's Chicken$11.95
Sweet & Sour Chicken$12.95
Comes with Sweet & Sour sauce on the side
Lo Mein$10.95
Spring Rolls (2)$4.50
Pork Egg Roll (1)$2.00
General Tso's Chicken$15.95
** Spicy
Crispy chunks of white meat chicken in a spicy sweet sauce on a bed of broccoli
Sesame Chicken$15.95
Crispy chunks of white meat chicken in a sesame sauce on a bed of broccoli
Crab Rangoon (6)$6.95
Wonton Soup$3.25
Fried Dumplings (6)$6.50
Location

Williamsville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
