Wokcano

The Wokcano Restaurant is a contemporary Asian Restaurant and Lounge venue. Featuring fresh sushi and creative maki rolls as well as modern riffs on traditional fare, Wokcano offers guests a broad and savory tasting tour of popular Asian cuisines. Innovative signature incorporating the vivid regional and multicultural currents that make up modern Asian cuisine highlight the menu and are available for delivery, take out, and corporate dining.

SUSHI

8000 W Sunset Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)

Popular Items

White Rice$2.50
Spicy Garlic Soy Edamame$7.00
Edamame, garlic, onion and sriracha sauce
Shangai Lo Mein$19.50
Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots, garlic, onion) - (Choice of Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, or Vegetables
Baked Crab Hand Roll$8.00
Baked Crab, Rice, Spicy Mayo, avocado, with Soy Paper
Crispy Pepper Calamari$13.50
Calamari, Garlic, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Pepper, Salt
Miso Soup$4.50
Tofu, Seaweed, green onion, miso base and fish broth
Chicken Dumplings$12.50
Wonton Soup$7.50
Chicken, shrimp, chicken filled wontons, cabbage, carrot, snap peas,
mushrooms, green onion and sugar
Beef w/ Broccoli$21.50
Tender Beef, Broccoli, Ginger, garlic, Green Onions, Soy Sauce
Orange Crispy Chicken$21.50
Crispy chicken, garlic, orange sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

8000 W Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

