Go
Toast

Wokou Ramen - PB

Come on in and enjoy!

3801 Ingraham St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Black Garlic$16.00
Drunken Noodles$16.00
Carnitas Bao$5.00
Tonkotsu$15.00
Gyoza$7.00
Wokou Fried Rice$15.00
Spicy Carnitas$15.00
Pork Belly Bao$5.00
Vegan Spicy Miso$15.00
Karaage Bao$5.00
See full menu

Location

3801 Ingraham St

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bayside Landing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Menu Restaurant

No reviews yet

Locals' Favorite Breakfast Joint.
Our Daily Special... is Breakfast! All Day. Every Day.

Swagyu Chop Shop

No reviews yet

Hope to see you again soon!

Presotea Pacific Beach

No reviews yet

"Fresh Tea, Fresh Made"​
Get Your Brew-to-Order Specialty Tea at Presotea Pacific Beach.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston