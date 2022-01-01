Go
Toast
  • /
  • Wokou Ramen & Yakitori

Wokou Ramen & Yakitori

Ramen + Yakitori + Sake
Carmel Valley Location ONLY

5965 Village Way Ste E108

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Ramen$9.00
3 Crispy Rice Cakes$12.00
Salmon, Tuna, Kanikama, Sesame Oil, Chives, Pickled Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli
Lunch Fried Rice$12.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Tofu
Bacon, Fried Egg, Vegetables, Furikake, Lime
See full menu

Location

5965 Village Way Ste E108

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Death by Tequila

No reviews yet

A Baja restaurant and tequila bar with two locations. One in the heart of downtown Encinitas and our newest location in the Pacific Highlands of Carmel Valley.
DxT is a place of delicious contrasts. Of food without borders that tells the story of our shared coastline: its vibrant cuisine, the surf culture, the rebellious spirit. Where a come as you are vibe provides the backdrop for playful, experimental dishes that burst with color and elevated flavors. Where locals gather after dark to sip handcrafted cocktails and savor a Smugglers List of fine tequila and mezcal you won’t find anywhere else in San Diego.
La vida es corta (life is short), surrender to its pleasures.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0188

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Death by Tequila - EVENTS

No reviews yet

Death By Tequila - Events

Marufuku Ramen Del Mar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston