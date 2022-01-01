Wokou Ramen & Yakitori

Death by Tequila

No reviews yet

A Baja restaurant and tequila bar with two locations. One in the heart of downtown Encinitas and our newest location in the Pacific Highlands of Carmel Valley.

DxT is a place of delicious contrasts. Of food without borders that tells the story of our shared coastline: its vibrant cuisine, the surf culture, the rebellious spirit. Where a come as you are vibe provides the backdrop for playful, experimental dishes that burst with color and elevated flavors. Where locals gather after dark to sip handcrafted cocktails and savor a Smugglers List of fine tequila and mezcal you won’t find anywhere else in San Diego.

La vida es corta (life is short), surrender to its pleasures.

