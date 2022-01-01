Chinese
Woks It 2 U
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
599 Reviews
$
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander TX 78641