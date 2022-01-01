Go
Wok to Flatirons Deli

Fresh Homemade Food

SANDWICHES

2100 Central Ave • $

Avg 4 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Avocado$8.99
Oven Baked Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, and Provolone
Chips$1.20
Ramen$10.99
Ramen noodle with dumplings and egg Choice of spicy or mild
Club$8.99
Pan Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, and Provolone ​
Regular Fountain Drinks$2.89
Fried Rice$11.49
Rice, Chicken, Bean Sprout, Onion, Carrot, Green Onion, Teriyaki Sauce, Soy Sauce, Sesame Seed Oil
Bibimbap$13.99
Rice, Lettuce, Carrot, Onion, Zucchini, Cucumber, Marinated beef (Bulgogi), Egg, Teriyaki Sauce, Spicy Sauce
Italian$8.79
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone
Chicken Terriyaki$13.99
Cabbage, Onion, Carrot, Broccoli, Teriyaki Chicken with Rice and Pork Dumplings
Cookie$2.75
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2100 Central Ave

Boulder CO

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Blackbelly Market

No reviews yet

Exceptional foods must come from exceptional sources. The mission at Blackbelly is that food will always start with seasonal, local Colorado- grown ingredients, and pasture raised, sustainable animals. In addition to the full service restaurant at dinner time, find Boulder's only independent butcher shop that also offers delicious sandwiches & prepared foods to eat in or take out on weekdays.
All items are subject to change based on availability from our farm and ranch partners.

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boulder Baked

No reviews yet

Desserts | Sandwiches | Delivery

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

