Wok to Flatirons Deli
Fresh Homemade Food
SANDWICHES
2100 Central Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2100 Central Ave
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blackbelly Market
Exceptional foods must come from exceptional sources. The mission at Blackbelly is that food will always start with seasonal, local Colorado- grown ingredients, and pasture raised, sustainable animals. In addition to the full service restaurant at dinner time, find Boulder's only independent butcher shop that also offers delicious sandwiches & prepared foods to eat in or take out on weekdays.
All items are subject to change based on availability from our farm and ranch partners.
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Boulder Baked
Desserts | Sandwiches | Delivery
Jamba
Jamba Juice