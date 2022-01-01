Go
Toast

Wolf Brewing Co.

Come in and Enjoy

100 Legacy Park Drive Suite 400

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

100 Legacy Park Drive Suite 400

Mechanicsburg PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House

No reviews yet

Dad’s Garage Grill & Burger House is an American Classic diner serving the best burgers in the area. Breakfast is served all day as well as a huge selection of old-fashioned milkshakes. If you don’t eat here, then you don’t know what you’re missing!

Shirley Rae's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pizza Grille 2

No reviews yet

The Pizza Grille offers award-winning gourmet pizzas, hand-chopped salads, fresh seafood, specialty sandwiches, pasta, homemade soups & more.

Your Place Restaurant

No reviews yet

Your Place Restaurant & Pub has served the central PA area for over 45 years! We are and have always been a proud family owned and operated. We serve a variety of traditional food but are most known for our World Famous Stromboli! YP is also a great place to stop and have a drink. With our friendly staff and huge variety of draught beer, bottled beer, wine, cocktails and martinis! From one person to large groups, we can accommodate any occasion to truly make you feel at home at Your Place Restaurant & Pub.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston