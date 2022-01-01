Wolfeboro restaurants you'll love

Go
Wolfeboro restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wolfeboro

Wolfeboro's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Wolfeboro restaurants

Pavilion Food & Spirits image

 

Pavilion Food & Spirits

126 South Main Street, Wolfeboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Herb-Roasted Farm Half Chicken$28.00
farro, kale. winter squash, black truffle jus
Farm Greens$12.00
clothbound cheddar, radish, spiced pecans, cider vinaigrette
Slow-Roasted Beets$12.00
whipped goat's milk feta, pistachio, husk cherry, cured olive
More about Pavilion Food & Spirits
Seven Suns Creperie image

SMOKED SALMON

Seven Suns Creperie

21 Railroad Ave, Wolfeboro

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Classics$6.50
Cold Brew Coffee
Sausage Egg & Cheese$6.00
More about Seven Suns Creperie
Restaurant banner

 

Nolan's Brick Oven Bistro

39 North Main St, Wolfeboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Parmesan Sandwich$16.00
Fried Mozzarella and Marinara ( Choice of Chicken Veal or Eggplant)
Greek Salad$14.00
Greens, Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta Cheese, Onions, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing
Margherita$15.00
Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil
More about Nolan's Brick Oven Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Cider Press Restaurant

30 Middleton Rd, Wolfeboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Cider Press Restaurant
Back Bay Boathouse image

 

Back Bay Boathouse

51 Mill st, Wolfeboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger App$10.00
Beer Battered chicken tenders, fried to order. Served with honey mustard
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, house made croutons, and parmesan cheese.
More about Back Bay Boathouse
Marker 21 image

 

Marker 21

33 Dockside St, Wolfeboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Marker 21
Restaurant banner

 

Full Belli Deli

15 Mill Street, Wolfeboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Full Belli Deli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wolfeboro

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Wolfeboro to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

No reviews yet

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston