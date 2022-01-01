Wolfeboro restaurants you'll love
Wolfeboro's top cuisines
Must-try Wolfeboro restaurants
Pavilion Food & Spirits
126 South Main Street, Wolfeboro
|Popular items
|Herb-Roasted Farm Half Chicken
|$28.00
farro, kale. winter squash, black truffle jus
|Farm Greens
|$12.00
clothbound cheddar, radish, spiced pecans, cider vinaigrette
|Slow-Roasted Beets
|$12.00
whipped goat's milk feta, pistachio, husk cherry, cured olive
SMOKED SALMON
Seven Suns Creperie
21 Railroad Ave, Wolfeboro
|Popular items
|The Classics
|$6.50
|Cold Brew Coffee
|Sausage Egg & Cheese
|$6.00
Nolan's Brick Oven Bistro
39 North Main St, Wolfeboro
|Popular items
|Parmesan Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried Mozzarella and Marinara ( Choice of Chicken Veal or Eggplant)
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Greens, Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta Cheese, Onions, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing
|Margherita
|$15.00
Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil
Back Bay Boathouse
51 Mill st, Wolfeboro
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger App
|$10.00
Beer Battered chicken tenders, fried to order. Served with honey mustard
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, house made croutons, and parmesan cheese.
Marker 21
33 Dockside St, Wolfeboro
Full Belli Deli
15 Mill Street, Wolfeboro