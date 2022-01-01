Go
Toast

Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett

Bohemian eatery in the heart of the Hamptons

SEAFOOD

4 Amagansett Square Drive • $$

Avg 4.5 (2863 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Greek$18.00
kalamata, feta, cucumber, tomato, sherry vinaigrette
Roasted Chicken$36.00
baby carrots, haricot vert, au jus
Grilled Salmon$40.00
black beluga lentils, coconut red curry
BBQ Ribs$34.00
sweet potato fries, coleslaw, garlic, ginger
Margherita$22.00
tomato base, mozzarella, basil
Grilled Artichoke$16.00
vegan lemon aioli
Kids Pizza$22.00
Soppressata$26.00
tomato base, fontina, parmesan, hot honey
Green Goddess Kale$18.00
apple, avocado, cranberries, almonds
Filet Mignon$54.00
10oz, potato purée, asparagus, crispy leeks, Wölffer bordelaise
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4 Amagansett Square Drive

Amagansett NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Stephen Talkhouse

No reviews yet

Live music venue since 1987

Moby’s

No reviews yet

We are closed for the 2020 season and look forward to welcoming you back in the spring of 2021!

Carissa's the Bakery

No reviews yet

Our flagship bakery + cafe, serving an all day menu, pastries & our signature breads. est. 2019.

Carissas the Bakery

No reviews yet

Our original bakery - perfect for bread, pastry sandwich and pantry pick ups to-go.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston