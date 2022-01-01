Go
Wolfies Roaming 1 -Truck

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

5050 York Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Spiced buttery Nashville sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
Calzone$12.00
House seasoned impossible meat, mozzarella, marinara sauce, oregano, basil. 100% plant-based.
Elote$5.00
Mexican street corn with housemade chili garlic aioli, cashew parmesan and spices (mild spice). 100% plant-based.
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

5050 York Boulevard, Los Angeles CA 90042

Directions

Pickup

Delivery

Wolfies Roaming 1 -Truck

Pickup

Delivery

