Wolfies Roaming 1 -Truck
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
5050 York Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
5050 York Boulevard, Los Angeles CA 90042
Nearby restaurants
Johnny's Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Magpies Softserve
Magpies is a chef driven soft serve dessert shop. We make all of our dairy and vegan Softserve, Softserve Pies and Toppings in house and change flavors weekly.
WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN
100% Plant-Based Fried Hot Chicken Sandwiches @ Wolfie’s in Highland Park, Los Angeles.
Block Party
Come in and enjoy!