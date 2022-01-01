Go
Wolfman Pizza

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

106-B S Sharon Amity • $

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$11.49
Ranch$0.59
10" Create Your Own Pizza$8.99
16" Create Your Own Pizza$17.99
Styx$6.99
Monster Garden$7.99
Normal Garden$4.99
18" Create Your Own Pizza$19.00
Wolfbites$7.99
Normal Caesar$4.99
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

106-B S Sharon Amity

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
