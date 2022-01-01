Go
Wolfman Pizza

Dine In, Take Out, and Delivery. We also use Postmates, Doordash, and Bite Squad for Delivery. We serve craft beer on draft and we have wine.

PIZZA

8504 Park Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)

Popular Items

Monster Cali$8.99
Wolfbites$7.99
16" Create Your Own Pizza$17.99
16" Big Bad Wolf$20.99
18" Create Your Own Pizza$19.00
10" Big Bad Wolf$10.99
Wings$11.49
Styx$6.99
10" Create Your Own Pizza$8.99
10" Classico$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8504 Park Rd

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

