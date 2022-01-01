Wolfnights® - The Gourmet Wrap
Wolfnights is obsessed with providing the Ideal Bite®. We make sure that each bite contains salty, sweet, sour, crunchy, and chewy elements, by using unique house-made ingredients to create consistent, one-of-a-kind wraps.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
2675 Broadway • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2675 Broadway
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Wolfnights
Come in and enjoy!
Arco Cafe
Arco Cafe's food is rooted in the traditions of the Island of Sardinia, an Italian region noted for health and longevity. There are no shortcuts to great food and we make everything from scratch - including our pastas - fresh every day.
Cafe Viva
Come in and enjoy!
Serafina 105
Welcome home!