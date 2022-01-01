Go
Wolf's BBQ

Come on in and enjoy The Best BBQ in the Tri-State. We have been in serving the Tri-State for over 90 years. See why we are still around.

6600 N First Ave

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Tenders$9.59
Bar-B-Q Baby Back Half Rack Dinner$20.59
American Potato Salad$2.39
Jumbo Stuffed Baked Potato$10.59
Large Bar-B-Q Pork Pit Dinner$17.99
Baked Beans$2.39
Med Bar-B-Q Pork Pit Dinner$14.59
BBQ St. Louis Ribs #$15.89
Macaroni and Cheese$2.39
BBQ Rib Ends$9.99
Location

6600 N First Ave

Evansville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Dontae's Highland Pizza Parlor

Blenderz

Carson's Brewery

Carson’s Brewery is Southern Indiana’s premier microbrewery. We operate in a 10,000 square foot facility with a 20-barrel batch brewing system and 7 fermenters, where we brew our Award Winning Craft Beers!
​The core beers, along with other seasonal and barrel aged craft beers, are currently available in your favorite bars, restaurants, package stores, and of course in our Tap Room. Delivery and Online Ordering Available till March 31st!

Roca Bar North

