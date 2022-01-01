Go
Wolverine Tacos

Globally inspired tacos intended to stretch your imagination and change your perception of what a taco should be. #NoTacoRules

1740 44th St. SW Suite 1A





White Cheddar Queso & Chips$2.50
local white cheddar dip served with tortilla chips (gluten friendly, vegetarian)
Individual: feeds 1 person
Shareable: feeds 2-3 people
Family: feeds 4-6 people
Dos Amigas$8.75
Choose any 2 tacos + 1 side
The Cheeseburger Taco$3.50
beef brisket or vegan chorizo - shredded cabbage - local white cheddar - tomatoes - special sauce - house-made pickles - flour tortilla (can be dairy free by omitting cheddar - can be gluten friendly by substituting corn tortilla)
Texas Crispy Taco$3.50
choice of beef brisket, chicken, spicy pork or vegan chorizo - shredded napa cabbage - local white cheddar - tomatoes - hot sauce - housemade crispy tortilla (gluten friendly - can be dairy free by omitting cheese- can be vegetarian/vegan depending on protein choice)
Ceviche Crispy Taco$3.50
chilled shrimp ceviche - lime vinaigrette - whipped avocado - red onions - radishes - house-made crispy tortilla (gluten friendly - dairy free - pescatarian)
*ceviche taco is prepared with cilantro
The 3-2-1$15.50
Choose any 3 tacos + 2 sides + 1 drink OR dessert
Tres Amigas$11.75
Choose any 3 tacos + 1 side
Tex-Mex Rice & Bean Bowl$9.00
choose brisket, chicken, spicy pork or vegan chorizo - brown rice - slow cooked beans - corn pico de gallo - whipped avocado - queso fresco - cilantro (gluten friendly - dairy free by omitting cheese - vegan/vegetarian depending on protein choice)
Save a Turkey, Eat a Taco$3.50
*Holiday Feature* Marinated chicken, whipped sweet potatoes, white cheddar sauce and crispy brussels sprouts on a flour tortilla
Wolverine Soft Taco$3.50
choice of beef brisket, chicken , spicy pork or vegan chorizo - burrito sauce - shredded napa cabbage - local white cheddar - red onions - flour tortilla (gluten friendly by substituting corn tortilla - dairy free by omitting cheese - vegan/vegetarian depending on protein choice)
1740 44th St. SW Suite 1A

Wyoming MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
