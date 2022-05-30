WonderSlice
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, Ste.6107, San Antonio TX 78215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
4.3 • 1,411
13802 EMBASSY ROW SAN ANTONIO, TX 78216
View restaurant