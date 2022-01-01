Wonderstone Kitchen
Thoughtful and Inspired Craft Food
TACOS • SANDWICHES
7336 US Highway 2E • $
7336 US Highway 2E
Columbia Falls MT
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
