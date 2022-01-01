Go
Toast

Wong Gonzalez

Latin Asian fusion we playfully and affectionately call #mexinese. An upbeat and lively restaurant with a bar focused on craft cocktails and beer. Private dining room for special events available as well.

412 E. Grace Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)

Popular Items

Pimienta Negra Shrimp Pot$19.00
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a spicy black pepper sauce with black beans, edamame, bell peppers, onions, and cilantro. Served with Wong rice.
Gonzi's Stir Fry CHICKEN$17.00
Wok sautéed with fajita veggies, pineapple and cilantro in oyster sauce with Spanish rice.
El Chavo$17.00
Mexicali marinated chicken breast sautéed and topped with chorizo-guajillo sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Szechuan Shrimp$19.00
Wok tossed with mango, red pepper, onion, edamame, mushroom and szechuan bulgogi sauce, topped with cilantro and cashews. Served with Spanish rice.
Ginger Yaki Steak$13.00
Steak stir fried with ginger yaki sauce, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and mushrooms. Served with a veggie spring roll, Wong rice, mixed green salad, and half an orange.
Gonzi's Stir Fry TOFU$15.00
Wok sautéed with fajita veggies, pineapple and cilantro in oyster sauce with Spanish rice.
Shrimp Saltado$19.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in chili paste with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.
Gonzi's Stir Fry STEAK$19.00
Wok sautéed with fajita veggies, pineapple and cilantro in oyster sauce with Spanish rice.
**Item cannot be made Gluten Free
Vegan Mexinese Sautee$12.50
Wok sautéed seasonal veggies, pineapple and cilantro in a savory brown sauce. Served with steamed rice and refried beans.
Funky Shrimp$14.00
Tempura fried shrimp drizzled with
funky sauce and served with a veggie spring roll, Wong rice, mixed green salad, and half an orange.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

412 E. Grace Street

Richmond VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

521 Biscuits & Waffles

No reviews yet

We are a fast-casual family-owned, dedicated gluten-free breakfast restaurant. Our mission is to serve quality food that encourages everyone to rise and shine.

Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas

No reviews yet

Here at Charlotte's we are looking to provide our guest with a unique experience. We are a southern take on the classic deli and tapas style plates.

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥

No reviews yet

Cucumbersonfire@gmail.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston