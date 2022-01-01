Wong's Tacos
Born in the Hawker stalls of Malaysia and raised in the kitchens of Mexico. The best of both worlds brought together but never forgetting the sanctity of either. Not just Chinese… not just Mexican. Burritos, Bowls and other fun fusion dishes inspired by the the flavors of both Chinese and Mexican cuisines! We like to call it affectionately and playfully Mexinese. We are defining the Mexinese Culinary Culture. Welcome to Wong’s Tacos friends.
TACOS
201-A Maltby • $$
Location
201-A Maltby
Henrico VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
