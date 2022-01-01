Go
Wong's Tacos

Born in the Hawker stalls of Malaysia and raised in the kitchens of Mexico. The best of both worlds brought together but never forgetting the sanctity of either. Not just Chinese… not just Mexican. Burritos, Bowls and other fun fusion dishes inspired by the the flavors of both Chinese and Mexican cuisines! We like to call it affectionately and playfully Mexinese. We are defining the Mexinese Culinary Culture. Welcome to Wong’s Tacos friends.

TACOS

201-A Maltby • $$

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Wong’s Street Corn$4.00
our signature side, corn off the cob mixed with cotija cheese, cilantro, green onions and spicy cilantro crema
Tempura Fish Taco$4.00
Fried and crispy cod with shredded romaine, pico de gallo, jalapenos and cilantro crema
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
grilled NY steak topped with cilantro crema, pickled onions and pico de gallo.
Blanco Taco$4.50
Cheese flour tortilla shell topped with ground beef, shredded romaine and pico de gallo and jalapeno lime crema
Asian Pork Taco$4.00
Asian pork topped with pickled onions, Asian slaw, radish, gochujang aioli and sesame seeds
Korean Beef Taco$4.50
Korean beef topped with Asian slaw, jalapenos, green onions, radish, sesame seeds and spicy gochujang aioli
Kung Pao Chicken Taco$4.00
crispy chicken, sticky Asian sauce, Asian slaw, jalapenos, chili lime peanuts and green onions.
Chile Lime Chicken Taco$3.50
Shredded chicken topped with cotija cheese, shredded romaine, pico de gallo and jalapeno lime crema
Shrimp Tempura Taco$4.50
Fried shrimp with Asian slaw, sesame seeds, jalapenos, green onions and gochujang aioli
Fried Brussels Taco$3.50
lightly charred fried brussels with cotija cheese, Mexican spice, pico de gallo, radish, sesame seeds, cilantro and wonton crunchies topped with cilantro crema
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

201-A Maltby

Henrico VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
