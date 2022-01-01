Go
Toast

Wonton Jon's

We are a top food truck in Omaha offering a wide variety of cuisine. During the winters we stay stationary and slang breakfast burritos on the weekends.

344 N 76th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Wonton Flight of Four
Build a flight of any four wontons!
Apple Pie Cinnaton$5.00
A warm baked cinnaton filled with delicious homemade apple pie filling and drizzled with cream cheese icing!

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

344 N 76th St

Omaha NE

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zio's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jams American Grill

No reviews yet

Jams, an Omaha restaurant legacy, is an American Grill that offers a melting pot of different styles and varieties of food dishes containing high-quality ingredients paired with the optional cold drink or creative cocktail.

Brazen Head

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Heirloom Fine Foods

No reviews yet

Each month, menus for the month will be posted to TOAST. Orders are due for each week on Friday at 3pm for the following week. Orders can be made Monday through Sunday between 4am-midnight.
Food will be delivered to Brownell Talbot each day in time for your child's lunch service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston