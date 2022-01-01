Go
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

WOOCHI JAPANESE FUSION & BAR
One of the top 10 fine dining destinations in the Greater South Bend region, a stylish spot with the integration of creative sushi, Japanese, and Asian Fusion dishes. Vegetarian-friendly and Gluten-free-friendly are some of our advantages. Daily delivered seafood with multiple suppliers guarantees the freshness from the ocean directly to your table. You can only find 3 lbs live Maine cold-water lobster and giant size Alaskan king crab legs here. Whether it's Sashimi or Tempura and Teriyaki, it's always delicious.​
It is our everyday mission to deliver quality, freshness, and health to our patrons, as well as unique dining pleasure. Together we will create a high-energy and health-oriented Japanese restaurant experience.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

119 N Michigan St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)

Popular Items

California Roll$5.00
Cucumber, avocado & imitation crab stick
Miso Soup$3.00
Thin kombu brewed broth with tofu & seaweed
Sweet Potato Roll$5.00
Tempura sweet potato, garnished with unagi sauce
Sake Roll$6.00
Salmon
Philidelphia Roll$7.00
Cucumber, cream cheese & smoked salmon
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Ganished with unagi sauce and masago
Ginger Salad$5.00
Crisp lettuce, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage and tomato with a healthy zesty ginger dressing (on the side for take out)
Wok Fried Rice$13.00
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), stir-fried with egg, onion, peas, bean sprouts & carrot
Sushi Lunch Box - 3 Rolls$12.00
Gyoza (Potstickers)$7.00
Pan-seared pot stickers filled with your choice of tasty ground pork, shrimp or vegetables, served with dumpling dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

119 N Michigan St

South Bend IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
