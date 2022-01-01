Go
Toast

Sticks & Bricks

Come in and enjoy!!

1301 East Grandview Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$8.48
Large Pizza (18 in.)$14.20
XL Pizza (24 in.)$22.50
Antipasto$10.00
Chopped Iceberg, diced mozzarella and provolone, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, pepperchini, green and black olives, roasted red peppers, shredded parmesan and Italian dressing
Medium Pizza (14 in.)$11.20
Traditional Wings$10.10
Small Pizza (10 in.)$8.10
Garlic Knots$6.00
Fried Garlic knots with butter and garlic. Comes with a side of Marinara. 6 pack comes with 1 Marinara, 12 pack comes with 2 Marinara, 20 pack comes with 3 Marinara
See full menu

Location

1301 East Grandview Blvd

Erie PA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Federal Hill Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Ordering will start every day at 10:45 am and go till we sell out.

The Brewerie at Union Station

No reviews yet

Real Food. Real Beer. Real Historic Atmosphere. Come on in and enjoy Erie's original brew pub & restaurant.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston