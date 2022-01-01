Go
Wood's Corner

We are an uptown Crete, IL half-day cafe. Serving made to order breakfast and lunch. Come in and enjoy!

1403 Main Street

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Beer Battered Fries$3.99
Fresh Fried & Beer Battered
Bacon and Cheddar Kegs$5.99
Jr Burger( Single Patty)$9.99
Soup of the day$4.99
Housemade Selections
Breakfast Tacos$8.99
3 Street Tacos With Carnitas, Scrambled Eggs, Queso Fresco, Pickled Jalapenos, Red Salsa, Fresh Cilantro & Onion
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Avocado Toast$8.99
Toasted Whole Grain, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Honey Balsamic Glaze
Large Soup TO GO$9.99
Chilaquiles$10.99
Fresh Fried Tortillas with Red Salsa, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Crema, Two Eggs Your Way
Dirty Bird$11.99
Takeout

Crete IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
