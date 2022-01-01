Go
Woods Hill Table

A sustinable, organic and seasonal restaurant by Kristin Canty, Chef Charlie Foster. Using seasonal produce from our own organic farm.

24 Commonwealth Ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (2742 reviews)

Broccoli Rabe$9.00
Honey, aleppo pepper. [DF,GF,NF]
Fries$9.00
KIDS BURGER$12.00
Grass-fed burger, sesame seed bun and ketchup on the side. Served with fries or seasonal veggies. *Please note all kids burgers are cooked well done*
Chocolate Layer Bar$10.00
Broccoli Wood Grilled$16.00
broccoli leaf pesto, fried leeks, cheddar and garlic aioli [GF, NF]
Potato Lyonnaise$9.00
sofrito, parsley, lemon
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE$12.00
Local sourdough bread, mild American guyere cheese, served with a choice of fries or seasonal veggies.
Panna Cotta$10.00
Pasta Dinner For Two$60.00
The Woods Hill Pasta Dinner for two includes: Bucatini Bolognese,
Grilled Semolina Bread,
Garlic Butter,
Arugula Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette,
And a Bottle of 2018 Bibi Graetz, Sangiovese Tuscany, IT
BlueFish Pate$16.00
pickles shallots, dill, grilled anadama bread (NF)
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

24 Commonwealth Ave

Concord MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
