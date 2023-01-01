Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Wood Ridge

Wood Ridge restaurants
Toast

Wood Ridge restaurants that serve calamari

Sparta Taverna - Wood-Ridge

202 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge

Avg 4.8 (597 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$11.95
Grilled Calamari$11.95
More about Sparta Taverna - Wood-Ridge
AL TORO -

187 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CALAMARIS$15.00
More about AL TORO -

