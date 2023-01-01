Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Wood Ridge
/
Wood Ridge
/
Calamari
Wood Ridge restaurants that serve calamari
FRENCH FRIES
Sparta Taverna - Wood-Ridge
202 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge
Avg 4.8
(597 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$11.95
Grilled Calamari
$11.95
More about Sparta Taverna - Wood-Ridge
AL TORO -
187 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge
No reviews yet
CALAMARIS
$15.00
More about AL TORO -
