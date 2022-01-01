Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Wood Ridge
/
Wood Ridge
/
French Fries
Wood Ridge restaurants that serve french fries
FRENCH FRIES
Sparta Taverna
202 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge
Avg 4.8
(597 reviews)
French Fries
$5.95
More about Sparta Taverna
Gus' Snack Shack
30 Kennedy Lane, Wood-Ridge
No reviews yet
French Fries
$2.50
More about Gus' Snack Shack
