Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Wood Ridge
/
Wood Ridge
/
Salmon
Wood Ridge restaurants that serve salmon
FRENCH FRIES
Sparta Taverna - Wood-Ridge
202 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge
Avg 4.8
(597 reviews)
Filet of Salmon
$20.95
More about Sparta Taverna - Wood-Ridge
AL TORO
187 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge
No reviews yet
SALMON A LA PARRILLA
$24.00
More about AL TORO
Browse other tasty dishes in Wood Ridge
French Fries
Chicken Wraps
Mozzarella Sticks
Burritos
Nachos
Tacos
Quesadillas
Cheeseburgers
More near Wood Ridge to explore
Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Hackensack
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Rutherford
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Garfield
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Lodi
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1821 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(608 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(211 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1471 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston