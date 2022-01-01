Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Wood Ridge

Go
Wood Ridge restaurants
Toast

Wood Ridge restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sparta Taverna - Wood-Ridge

202 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge

Avg 4.8 (597 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Filet of Salmon$20.95
More about Sparta Taverna - Wood-Ridge
Item pic

 

AL TORO

187 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON A LA PARRILLA$24.00
More about AL TORO

Browse other tasty dishes in Wood Ridge

French Fries

Chicken Wraps

Mozzarella Sticks

Burritos

Nachos

Tacos

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Wood Ridge to explore

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Garfield

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lodi

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1471 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston