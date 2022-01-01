Go
Wood & Salt Tavern

Wood & Salt Tavern is your local neighborhood restaurant specializing in homemade pasta, shareable appetizer, fish, seafood & meats from our wood-fired grill.

SEAFOOD

4262 Atlantic Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (828 reviews)

Popular Items

Ribeye Steak Frites$32.00
churrasco argentino, salsa verde, frites
Mushroom Paccheri$25.00
Foraged mushrooms, roasted broccoli de cicco, cream sauce, fresh hers, toasted hazelnuts, and ricotta salata
Carbonara$18.00
spaghetti, bacon, pecorino, toasted pepper
Turkey Club Wrap$14.00
wood fired turkey breast, baby gem, tomato, onion bacon jam, aioli
Charred Cauliflower$15.00
green goddess, rosemary garlic, fresh herbs
Lunch Box$25.00
Choice of sandwich, side, cookie or drink
The Dryager$19.00
30 Day dry aged patty, bacon onion marmalade, danish fontina, white miso aioli, brunch bun
Mafaldine$20.00
peas, asparagus, leeks, butter cream sauce, lemon zest (Add shrimp $8)
Short Rib Bolognese$26.00
Burrata, heirloom tomato confit, petite basil
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4262 Atlantic Ave

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Lola's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

EJs Pub

No reviews yet

We are a sports pub with European and American Fare. We have 27 beers on draft and lots of fine Scotch and Whiskey

Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Rasselbock, your family and dog-friendly German Restaurant & Beer Garden in Bixby Knolls.

Thunderbolt Pizza

No reviews yet

A Brooklyn style, date night pizzeria in Bixby Knolls. Serving fabulous thin crust pizza, salads and hot wings. We also have wine and beer. This is still our soft-opening menu, new items will be added regularly.

