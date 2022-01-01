Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen - Metuchen
Come in and enjoy!
259 Lake Avenue
Popular Items
Location
259 Lake Avenue
Metuchen NJ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Torino
Family-owned restaurant since 1989 offering freshly made Northern Italian cuisine, focusing on traditional classics and modern twists.
Tribos Peri Peri
Come in and enjoy!
Cai's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Menya
Come in and enjoy!