Woodberry Kitchen relies on longstanding relationships with our growers and watermen of the Chesapeake region to provide the ingredients that nourish and delight our guests. At our table, you join us in supporting responsible agriculture that respects the abundance and tradition of the region while helping to ensure the future.

2010 Clipper Park Rd,Ste 126 • $$$

Root Vegetable Gratin$16.00
Carrots, parsnips, purple sweet potatoes, and rutabagas accent this classic dish. Baked with cream from Roam Dairy and "Seven Sisters" Cheese from the Farm at Doe Run. Can't lose on this one.
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Vegetarian & gluten free
Snake Oil / 6 oz$6.00
welcome at any table, WK's signature pepper sauce adds just the right amount of heat. made from local fish peppers, cider vinegar, and salt.
Apple Dumplings$24.00
A family recipe of a Pennsylvania Dutch classic. Flaky, whole wheat dough wrapped around spiced apples. Traditionally served with a glass of warm milk. Delicious on its own, or with ice cream, or even for breakfast.
Five apple dumplings per order
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Vegetarian
Buckwheat Buttermilk Spaetzle$15.00
Classic, tender, flavorful spaetzle with a Woodberry twist. Tossed with roasted lion's mane mushrooms and dill butter, this is great on its own or as an accompaniment to any protein.
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Vegetarian
Cannelloni$50.00
A classic Italian dish of rolled pasta with your choice of filling:
Classic: Stuffed with house ricotta, basil and spinach. Topped with a savory tomato sauce. (vegetarian)
–or–
Bechamel au Gratin with braised beef short rib
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Marinated Kale Salad$14.00
Young kale marinated in a sweet madeira dressing. Served with a winter squash hummus, seven-minute egg, and a chestnut-chili crisp. Not your normal side salad, this one is packed with flavors and textures.
Vegetarian, gluten free.
Can be prepared vegan, please just specify under "special instructions."
Miso-Roasted Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Right now is the time for local Brussels sprouts. Tender, sweet from a little zip of Keepwell Vinegar white miso, and topped with WK furikake. 1 lb per order
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Vegan
Braised Beef Brisket$70.00
Pasture-raised beef (2 lbs) served with roasted carrots, mashed potatoes, and roasting jus. Sliced and presented in a reheatable foil tray.
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Gluten free
Garlic Bread$9.00
A holiday dinner is not complete without garlic bread. Three thick-cut spelt-loaf slices toasted and smeared with a roasted garlic–parmesan butter. Aw yeah, babe.
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Vegetarian
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

2010 Clipper Park Rd,Ste 126

Baltimore MD

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
