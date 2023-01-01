Woodbine restaurants you'll love
Tony Locos
710 Lisbon Center Dr., Woodbine
|Popular items
|Double Cheese Burger
|$12.00
two 4 ounce patties, American cheese, onion, ketchup, mustard, Pickle, brioche roll, fries
|Pernil Sandwich
|$13.50
slow roasted pork, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, provolone cheese, pressed sub roll
|Loco Lotte
|$8.00
Grilled Corn, Mayo, Adobo Seasoning, Queso Fresco
J&T Seafood - 408 Woodbine Road
408 Woodbine Road, Woodbine