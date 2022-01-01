Go
The Grove at the Woodbound Inn

The Grove at the Woodbound Inn features seasonal entrees and Pub favorites.

247 Woodbound Road

Popular Items

Choc. Truffle Bomb$13.00
Tiramisu$9.00
Sponge Cake Layers Soaked In Espresso, Sandwiched With Mascarpone Cream And Dusted With Cocoa
HB Chicken Tenders$15.00
Asian Chile Haddock$20.00
Peddler Parmesan Truffle Fries$11.00
Peddler Potato fried Crispy tossed with Roasted Garlic and Herbs, Aged Parmesan, with a Garlic Aioli
Woodbound Burger$18.00
10 Oz Bistro Patty With American Cheese And Bacon Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, With Seasoned Fries And House Burger Sauce
Fish & Chips$18.00
Haddock Lightly Floured And Hand Dipped With Seasoned Fries, Lemon, And House Tartar Sauce
Pan Fried Goat Cheese Salad$9.00
Pan fried goat cheese, mixed greens, craisins, bacon and honey balsamic dressing
Specialty Cheesecake$8.00
6 Wings 1/2 Dozen$15.00
6 Jumbo Wings Brined And Fried Korean Style lightly tossed in Potato Starch then Fried, Served With Celery And Carrot, Ranch, Or Blue Cheese
Rindge NH

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
