Calamari in
Woodbridge
/
Woodbridge
/
Calamari
Woodbridge restaurants that serve calamari
Woodbridge Brewery
33 Main St., Woodbridge
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$11.95
More about Woodbridge Brewery
Siwa Thai Restaurant
96 Main Street, Woodbridge Township
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$10.95
Lightly breaded fried calamari with sweet chili sauce
More about Siwa Thai Restaurant
