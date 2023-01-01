Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Woodbridge

Woodbridge restaurants
Woodbridge restaurants that serve calamari

Woodbridge Brewery

33 Main St., Woodbridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$11.95
More about Woodbridge Brewery
Siwa Thai Restaurant

96 Main Street, Woodbridge Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$10.95
Lightly breaded fried calamari with sweet chili sauce
More about Siwa Thai Restaurant

