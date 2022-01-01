Woodbridge Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Woodbridge

Bonfire Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bonfire Chicken

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bonfire Original Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, House Slaw, Mild Bonfire Sauce, Brioche Bun
Fries$2.99
Nuggets-10pcs$6.99
Two Brothers Chicken image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Two Brothers Chicken

14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge

Avg 4.5 (2861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.49
Hand Battered 100% White Meat Chicken W/Lettuce Mayo
Mighty Moe$2.99
100% Fresh Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce & Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sub$5.99
100% White Meat Chicken W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Mayo
Hot Chikn Kitchn image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Hot Chikn Kitchn

14313 Potomac Mills Rd, Woodbridge

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Country Chikn Salad$9.49
Fresh Arcadian harvest lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, topped with our succulent house fried chicken. Your choice of sauce and dressing
Side Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries$3.49
House seasoned fries
Combo 1$12.99
Nashville chikn sandwich with fries and a drink
