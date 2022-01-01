Woodbridge sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Woodbridge
More about Bonfire Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bonfire Chicken
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Bonfire Original Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, House Slaw, Mild Bonfire Sauce, Brioche Bun
|Fries
|$2.99
|Nuggets-10pcs
|$6.99
More about Two Brothers Chicken
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Two Brothers Chicken
14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.49
Hand Battered 100% White Meat Chicken W/Lettuce Mayo
|Mighty Moe
|$2.99
100% Fresh Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce & Cheese
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$5.99
100% White Meat Chicken W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Mayo
More about All About Burger
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
13605 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Premium Shake
|$5.99
|Onion Rings
|$5.99
|Burger
|$5.79
More about Stacks
Stacks
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Thick, All Beef Angus patty seasoned and grilled. Topped with your choice of cheese and our thick cut Apple Cider Smoked Bacon
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Single 4oz Angus Beef patty, seasoned and grilled. Served on a toasted bun.
|Hamburger
|$9.00
Thick angus beef patty seasoned and grilled, served on a toasted bun.
More about The Electric Palm
The Electric Palm
12745 Sea Ray Lane, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Wings
|$16.25
Served with ranch
Choice of: Hot | Mild | Cajun | Old Bay | BBQ
|Pull Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
Slow smoked pulled pork served on a bun
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.50
4 shrimp wrapped in rice paper, fried, served with thai chili sauce
More about Hot Chikn Kitchn
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Hot Chikn Kitchn
14313 Potomac Mills Rd, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Country Chikn Salad
|$9.49
Fresh Arcadian harvest lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, topped with our succulent house fried chicken. Your choice of sauce and dressing
|Side Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries
|$3.49
House seasoned fries
|Combo 1
|$12.99
Nashville chikn sandwich with fries and a drink