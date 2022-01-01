Woodbridge seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Woodbridge

Tasty Crab Woodbridge image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Tasty Crab Woodbridge

14477 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge

Avg 4.3 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Corn Hush Puppies$6.00
Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!
Whiting Basket$16.00
Battered and Fried Fresh Whiting. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Whiting is standout for its light, firm, lean, sweet and delicate taste. Staff Favorite!
Shrimp$14.95
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
The Electric Palm image

 

The Electric Palm

12745 Sea Ray Lane, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$16.25
Served with ranch
Choice of: Hot | Mild | Cajun | Old Bay | BBQ
Pull Pork Sandwich$14.50
Slow smoked pulled pork served on a bun
Chicken Tenders$12.50
4 shrimp wrapped in rice paper, fried, served with thai chili sauce
JUICY CLAW image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

JUICY CLAW

16701 River Ridge Blvd, Woodbridge

Avg 4.4 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo 1$21.99
Potato$0.99
