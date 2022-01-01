Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Woodbridge

Go
Woodbridge restaurants
Toast

Woodbridge restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

 

Little Fire Bird - EpiQ Food Hall 14067 Noblewood Plaza

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Potomac Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chicken "Cali" Style Burrito$14.00
flour tortilla, hot oil, jumbo hot tenders, fire bird sauce, fries, buttermilk ranch
More about Little Fire Bird - EpiQ Food Hall 14067 Noblewood Plaza
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco - Woodbridge

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Chicken Tinga Burrito$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
More about Little Miner Taco - Woodbridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodbridge

Curly Fries

Cheese Fries

Coleslaw

Burritos

Cheese Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Map

More near Woodbridge to explore

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston