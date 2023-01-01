Chicken curry in Woodbridge

Traditional Indian Chicken Curry cooked in an onion-based sauce. Served with basmati rice. Chicken curry is a dish originating from the Indian subcontinent

typically includes spices like cloves, cardamon, ginger, nutmeg, fennel, caraway, ajowan seeds, dried basil, mustard seeds, mace, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, saffron, or cinnamon these spices may vary by the chief choice to use different ingredients.

