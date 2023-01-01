Chicken tikka in Woodbridge
Woodbridge restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
|$11.99
Chicken Tikka, Green Peppers, Onions
More about Prime Pizza and Grill
Prime Pizza and Grill
2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.99
A house specialty charbroiled chunks of chicken cooked in chef's secret blend of spices. Served with basmati rice. It has both onion sauce and butter sauce while cooked with green peppers and onions to give its extra masala taste.
Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in spiced curry sauce. The curry is usually creamy and orange-colored(may defer). The dish was popularized by cooks from the Indian subcontinent living in Great Britain and is offered at restaurants around the world.
|Chicken Tikka Salad
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and Indian spice grilled chicken
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
|$0.00
Tandoori spiced marinated chicken breast, Green Peppers, red onions, Mozzarella cheese & Prime’s Pizza Sauce