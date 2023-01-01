Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Woodbridge

Woodbridge restaurants
Woodbridge restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Two Brothers Chicken image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge

14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge

Avg 4.5 (2861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Pizza$11.99
Chicken Tikka, Green Peppers, Onions
More about Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
Item pic

 

Prime Pizza and Grill

2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
A house specialty charbroiled chunks of chicken cooked in chef's secret blend of spices. Served with basmati rice. It has both onion sauce and butter sauce while cooked with green peppers and onions to give its extra masala taste.
Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in spiced curry sauce. The curry is usually creamy and orange-colored(may defer). The dish was popularized by cooks from the Indian subcontinent living in Great Britain and is offered at restaurants around the world.
Chicken Tikka Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and Indian spice grilled chicken
Chicken Tikka Pizza$0.00
Tandoori spiced marinated chicken breast, Green Peppers, red onions, Mozzarella cheese & Prime’s Pizza Sauce
More about Prime Pizza and Grill

