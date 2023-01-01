Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic cheese bread in Woodbridge

Woodbridge restaurants
Toast

Woodbridge restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

Item pic

 

Prime Pizza and Grill

2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Bread with Cheese$0.00
At "Prime Pizza Grill and Tandoori," our Garlic Bread with Cheese is an irresistible creation that starts with crusty bread generously slathered in butter, enhanced with the bold flavor of fresh garlic, and topped generously with melty cheese that bakes to a golden, crispy perfection. Served alongside our signature house-made marinara sauce, this delectable appetizer offers a symphony of savory, buttery, and garlicky flavors, while the creamy cheese adds a touch of indulgence. Paired with our tangy marinara sauce, it's the perfect prelude to the exceptional dining experience we offer at Prime Pizza Grill and Tandoori.
More about Prime Pizza and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Armettas Restaurant - Daisy Reid

4585 Daisy Reid Ave, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.25
More about Armettas Restaurant - Daisy Reid

