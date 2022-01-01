Quesadillas in Woodbridge
Woodbridge restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
4179 Merchants Plaza, Woodbridge
|*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree
|$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans