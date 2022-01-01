Salmon in Woodbridge
Woodbridge restaurants that serve salmon
More about Little Miner Taco - Woodbridge
Little Miner Taco - Woodbridge
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Salmon Tacos
|$10.00
2 tacos - corn tortilla filled with grilled birria spiced salmon, mango relish, jalapeno, red onion and cilantro aioli.
More about Prime Pizza and Grill
Prime Pizza and Grill
2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge
|Salmon Fish Curry
|$15.99
Fresh chunks of Salman fish cooked in onion-based curry sauce. Salmon Fish Curry, an Indian-style finger-licking delicious fish curry! goes with well with Naan and rice. We give you rice with this order you will have to purchase Naan separately.
|Salmon Tikka Kabob
|$17.99
Fresh filet of salmon marinated in yogurt and our special spices and char broiled to perfection in our clay oven. Served with basmati rice, naan, and salad