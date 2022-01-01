Salmon in Woodbridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco - Woodbridge

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Tacos$10.00
2 tacos - corn tortilla filled with grilled birria spiced salmon, mango relish, jalapeno, red onion and cilantro aioli.
More about Little Miner Taco - Woodbridge
Item pic

 

Prime Pizza and Grill

2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Fish Curry$15.99
Fresh chunks of Salman fish cooked in onion-based curry sauce. Salmon Fish Curry, an Indian-style finger-licking delicious fish curry! goes with well with Naan and rice. We give you rice with this order you will have to purchase Naan separately.
Salmon Tikka Kabob$17.99
Fresh filet of salmon marinated in yogurt and our special spices and char broiled to perfection in our clay oven. Served with basmati rice, naan, and salad
More about Prime Pizza and Grill

