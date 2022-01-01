Samosa in Woodbridge
Woodbridge restaurants that serve samosa
Two Brothers Chicken
14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge
|Potato Samosa
|$2.25
Prime Pizza and Grill
2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge
|Vegetable Samosa (1pc)
|$2.99
Crispy turnover filled with potatoes and green peas. Served with tamarind or green chutney.
|Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)
|$5.75
Crispy turnover filled with potatoes and green peas. Served with tamarind or green chutney.
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.99
Mashed samosa mixed with chana masala topped with fresh onions and chat masala. Served with tamarind or green chutney.