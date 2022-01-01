Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Woodbridge

Woodbridge restaurants
Woodbridge restaurants that serve samosa

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Two Brothers Chicken

14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge

Avg 4.5 (2861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Samosa$2.25
Prime Pizza and Grill

2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Samosa (1pc)$2.99
Crispy turnover filled with potatoes and green peas. Served with tamarind or green chutney.
Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)$5.75
Crispy turnover filled with potatoes and green peas. Served with tamarind or green chutney.
Samosa Chaat$8.99
Mashed samosa mixed with chana masala topped with fresh onions and chat masala. Served with tamarind or green chutney.
