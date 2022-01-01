Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Woodbridge

Woodbridge restaurants
Woodbridge restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Drunken Thai Shrimp Taco image

 

Teddy's Taco Shack

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Drunken Thai Shrimp Taco$4.00
Fresh Shrimp Panko Breaded & Deep Fried Golden Brown, Thai Cucumber Salad, Sweet Chili Aioli & Soy Ginger Glaze
More about Teddy's Taco Shack
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Shrimp Street Taco$10.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
Shrimp Street Taco$5.50
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
More about Little Miner Taco
The Electric Palm image

 

The Electric Palm

12745 Sea Ray Lane, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
More about The Electric Palm

